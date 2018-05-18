Have you ever been to the Bahamas in the Caribbean? Well, if you ever go, it will be the time of your life. Let me tell you how fun it is.

One thing I loved doing was playing with the dolphins. You also can feed the dolphins. Dolphins are very picky eaters. They like only certain types of fish. One fish that we fed the dolphins was sardines. When feeding the dolphin, you could throw the sardines as far as you can and they would eat it and come back for more.

You can see the great scenery at the beach. Like every Caribbean beach, the beach was beautiful at our resort, Atlantis, Paradise Island. There are many things that made it so beautiful. The sand was white, the water was clear blue, there wasn’t much litter, and so much more.

One of the best waterslides I have ever been on was The Leap of Faith at Paradise Island. The Leap of Faith is one of the most insane rides I’ve ever been on. But you might be saying, “Why is it so scary?” Well, first of all, it’s 60 feet high. Second, it’s a straight drop and it’s a body ride. And if that wasn’t enough, you pass through a shark tank. Then finally, the scariest thing is it’s a 20-minute wait.

So, if you ever go to Atlantis, make sure to check out these places that I mentioned. It was a vacation I will always remember.

Dyanne Case, Melissa Dinkelacker and Janet Nizinski’s fifth-grade class, Northside School, Levittown