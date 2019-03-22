Taekwondo is a Korean martial art where you learn head-height kicks, spinning kicks, punches and blocks. You also work on your confidence and help with your concentration.

I have been attending Atomic Tae Kwon Do in Huntington for six years, twice a week. Every 10 weeks you earn a new colored belt. The belts start at white and go all the way to a black belt. I am a blue belt with about six more belts until I achieve a black belt.

At my dojo you earn eight strips to move up to take a test to get the next belt. During the test you show your skills that you have learned such as strength, focus, control and perseverance. There are different groups based on your age. I am in the extreme group, which is for 10- to 14-year-olds. We start to learn sparring, which is a safer and respectful way of fighting that involves kicking and punching skills we learned from each belt we earned.

Lastly, they also have birthday parties where you can be a ninja to celebrate! I have learned how to defend myself and become strong from martial arts. I enjoy going and having fun at Atomic practicing skills. We also play games at the end of class, which is fun, too!

Info: 8 E. Carver St., Huntington, atomictaekwondo.com

Susan Danzig and Jen Stucchio’s fifth-grade class, Jack Abrams STEM Magnet School, Huntington Station