Some kids like a lot of attention

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Nicholas Matteus, Port Jefferson Station

By David Abraham Kidsday Reporter
I have been to three schools in three states, so I have met many different types of people. There is something common about every school I have been to: kids whom I call “attention-seekers.”

What I mean by this is kids who do things that are hurtful to others just to get attention. These attention-seekers get the attention in a couple of ways. The most common way that I have seen is they fake liking a person just to date him or her to get the attention from other people. When the attention is gone, the attention-seeker breaks up with the person.

If you ask me, people do this for no good reason. What happened to showing others good grades or new toys? There are many other ways that kids can get positive attention. Playing with someone’s emotions is certainly not one of them. Be nice and respectful.

