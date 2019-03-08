TODAY'S PAPER
18° Good Morning
SEARCH
18° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Audeze Mobius wireless headphones are worth the price

Kidsday reporter Benson Tang of Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle

Kidsday reporter Benson Tang of Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle School 74, Bayside, wearing the new Audeze Mobius headphones. Photo Credit: Stephanie Tang

By Benson Tang Kidsday Reporter
Print

The Audeze Mobius Headphones are extremely superior headphones. They have everything needed in a headphone.

The headphones have good sound quality and a comfortable headband and ear pads. Even though the headphones are amazing, people may question if they are worth the hefty price tag — $399.99.

The ear pads and headband are made out of memory foam and are great for long-term use because of the comfort of the memory foam. The headphones also have Bluetooth functionality, and this is great if you hate wires.

The microphone that comes with the headphones is a flexible, detachable boom microphone with built-in noise attenuation, independent volume controls and mute/unmute controls. This is great for gaming or when you use voice chat. The headphone has an app to control it, just like a TV remote control.

In my opinion, the headphone is worth it. It has everything anyone would ever need. It is also very durable, so if you buy these headphones you will probably not need to buy new headphones for a long time. Once you buy these headphones, I am sure you won’t regret it.

Karen Murillo's sixth-grade class, Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle School 74, Bayside

By Benson Tang Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

You might have a flash of déjà vu Free indoor places to play at LI malls
Surfers hunt Long Island waves near Camp Hero 8 must-see natural wonders on LI
Martyna Skiba of Levittown enjoys family swim night LI indoor pools where no membership is required
Air and space is a fascinating topic for 50 places every LI family should check out
WHERE: 145 Station Rd., Medford INFO: 631-205-5437; gym-nest.com 12 LI obstacle courses with ninja classes, rock climbing, more
Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Answers to the 10 most-Googled parenting questions