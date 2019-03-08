The Audeze Mobius Headphones are extremely superior headphones. They have everything needed in a headphone.

The headphones have good sound quality and a comfortable headband and ear pads. Even though the headphones are amazing, people may question if they are worth the hefty price tag — $399.99.

The ear pads and headband are made out of memory foam and are great for long-term use because of the comfort of the memory foam. The headphones also have Bluetooth functionality, and this is great if you hate wires.

The microphone that comes with the headphones is a flexible, detachable boom microphone with built-in noise attenuation, independent volume controls and mute/unmute controls. This is great for gaming or when you use voice chat. The headphone has an app to control it, just like a TV remote control.

In my opinion, the headphone is worth it. It has everything anyone would ever need. It is also very durable, so if you buy these headphones you will probably not need to buy new headphones for a long time. Once you buy these headphones, I am sure you won’t regret it.

Karen Murillo's sixth-grade class, Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle School 74, Bayside