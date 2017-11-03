This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Tips to prepare for a dance audition

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Jean Yoo, Jericho

By Danielle Field  Kidsday Reporter
As dancers, it is important to be prepared. You need to know your steps, your partners, your music and your stage. Here are some tips to help you through an audition:

  • Know what you are auditioning for: a musical, ballet or tap production.
  • Dress in the appropriate dancewear. Have the correct shoes.
  • Practice, practice, practice!
  • Arrive early to stretch.
  • Only have eyes for you.
  • Be positive.

Each year when I audition for the Leggz “Nutcracker” ballet, I watch the video from the year before. Doing this gives me an idea of some of the ballet steps that might be part of the audition. Arriving early helps me settle my nerves and gives me time to stretch.

And do the best you can do. Most of all, have fun!

