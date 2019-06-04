TODAY'S PAPER
Here's what I love about my little brother

Kidsday reporter Dylan Herman, right, of Wantagh Middle School, and his little brother, Bradley. Photo Credit: Herman family

By Dylan Herman Kidsday Reporter
I love spending time with my brother Bradley. He has autism, which is a developmental disorder. It affects the way he does things, but it hasn’t stopped him from being the best little brother ever.

Autism has been a major part of my life ever since Bradley was born, but it’s not as bad as it sounds. He loves to do coloring books, read books and play Super Mario Bros. He always likes it when my dad and I play video games with him. We like to swim together, ride our bikes and annoy my other brother, Jordan.

Bradley is very bright and doesn’t let his condition get to him. I’ve had to go to the hospital countless times with him, but he always smiles when it’s done. We can learn a lot from him. It’s almost like he’s a normal kid ... almost.

Nothing’s perfect, but we can always make the most of what we’ve got, and for Bradley, it’s all worth it.

Valentina Gatti and Bonnie Hersch's sixth-grade class, Wantagh Middle School

