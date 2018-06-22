TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Evening
65° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

The school club that helps autistic kids SOAR

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Maven Martin

By Daniel Sanwo Kidsday Reporter
Print

The SOAR club is an afternoon club in our school where kids spend time with children with autism. SOAR stands for Support Our Autism Rainbow. They develop friendships and help teach the kids social skills. The SOAR club helps give kids who may have difficulty making friends the chance to make lasting friendships.

I have found that the kids with autism like coming to this club and so do the students who help them. It is a place where everyone is accepted and equal. It is also a safe place — free of bullying and judgments.

The SOAR club is unique because the students have the most important role. The peer mentors are trained at the beginning of the school year in how to help children who have difficulty socializing.

I hope that the SOAR Club continues to develop for years to come. Every school should have a program like this. It is not only helpful for children with autism but also beneficial to the peer mentors!

Elisa Brosnan and Marybeth Clark’s writing and art club, West Hollow Middle School, Melville

By Daniel Sanwo Kidsday Reporter

More Family

Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Answers to the 10 most-Googled parenting questions
What kind of food shopper is your child?
"Hibachi" is one of the items is one Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
The most popular ride at Splish Splash is 11 things you didn't know about Splish Splash
In the 1950s Eisenhower years, conservative boy names Most popular baby names: 1900-today
Milkshakes with Pop-Tarts, more crazy food for kids