Awesome Little Green Men: Battle and collect troops

Kidsday reporter Gabriel Lewner tested Awesome Little Green

Kidsday reporter Gabriel Lewner tested Awesome Little Green Men. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Gabriel Lewner Kidsday Reporter, 10, Hewlett
With the toy Awesome Little Green Men Ranger Unit (MGA Entertainment) you can battle other people, including brothers, sisters, friends and more.

There are green men and women soldiers and blue men and women soldiers. They have toy weapons and gear. The toymaker says there are rare ones and non-rare ones. There are mystery figures, too. Plus you get six free dog tags!

My younger brother Cameron thought it was fun because it had army men, and he made teams. We had a battle, and I let him win. You can collect figures and play the battle game.

Ages: 6 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

