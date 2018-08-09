TODAY'S PAPER
88° Good Evening
88° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Babe Ruth was an amazing baseball player

Babe Ruth watches as one of his many

Babe Ruth watches as one of his many home runs heads out over the ballfield. Photo Credit: AP

By Jayden Schaefer Kidsday Reporter
Print

Did you know Babe Ruth became the first major league baseball player to hit 500 home runs, on this day, Aug. 11, 1929? He hit No. 500 but the Yankees lost to the Cleveland Indians, 6-5.

Babe Ruth was is still considered one of the greatest baseball players ever, and he went on to hit 214 more home runs after that to finish his career with 714. Here is some more information on him that I found online at baberuth.com/biography.

He was born on Feb. 6, 1895. Babe Ruth’s real name was George Herman Ruth Jr. His nickname became The Great Bambino or the Big Bam when he started playing.

He originally played for the Boston Red Sox. What made him even more amazing is he was not only an amazing hitter and outfielder, but he was a really good pitcher, too. When he played for the Yankees, his uniform number was 3. Believe it or not, eight other players wore that number until it was retired by the Yankees in 1948.

Babe Ruth died at the age of 53. When Babe Ruth played baseball he was the best player at the time.

He played as an outfielder and a pitcher for the New York Yankees. He was 6 feet, 2 inches tall.

Did you know that Babe Ruth holds the record for the most seasons (11) with 40 or more home runs in the major leagues? Pretty cool fact!

Meredith Marin’s fourth-grade class, Birch Lane Elementary School, Massapequa Park

By Jayden Schaefer Kidsday Reporter

More Family

A skateboarder's delight: Veterans Park Skate Park in Big thrills on LI: 15 unique things to do
Splish Splash (2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton) is 50 places every LI family should check out
Laura Strobel and the Espey family -- Matthew, 18 things you didn't know about Adventureland
Kids play in the water, Scotty's Fishing Station, 8 family-friendly waterfront restaurants on LI
Danial Parveez, 4, plays in the water with 15 family day trips on Long Island
Gianna Bucaro, 8 months old, of Islip, cools Beat the heat: 21 places to cool off on LI