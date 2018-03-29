One of my favorite things to do on Sundays is go to my church, Bethpage Assembly of God, and work in the nursery. I help to take care of the babies while their parents attend services. I play with them, I have them color and I give them crackers to eat. I even clean up their messes. I also help to organize the supply cabinets.

Church services are between 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. I do it because it is really fun and it helps the parents concentrate while our pastor is speaking.

The nursery is arranged so that the parents drop the babies off and sign them in. I need to know if they have allergies or not. Sometimes some of the kids need to be separated from each other because they fight over toys. I try to help them to work that out. What is interesting is how they play silently and sometimes they get along with each other.

Sue Casey, Debbie Dombrowski, Heather Mason and Kerstin Murphy’s seventh- and eighth-grade students, Jonas E. Salk Middle School, Levittown