Whenever I go to my aunt’s house and I’m alone with my cousins Hayden (3 years old) and Reese (2), I’m mostly responsible for them. I love spending time with them, but I also like making a buck or two.

With summer just around the corner, there might be a lot of chances for baby-sitting. Here are some tips to help you do it responsibly:

Don't do what you want to do; always try to do what the kids want to do (unless it’s something they shouldn’t, like a toddler wanting to climb the stairs).

If you know that they like something and they’re fussing, give it to them (if their parents are OK with it).

When they’re eating, never rush them. Make sure they’re done chewing that last piece.

Don’t take your anger or frustration out on them.

Do not let them out of your sight. When you can’t see them, something might get chaotic very quickly.

Make sure you have a list of important people (parents, neighbors and emergency contacts).

Make sure the baby monitor is fully charged and the sound is turned all the way on.

Stay off your phone and concentrate on the kids you are watching.

Valentina Gatti and Bonnie Hersch’s sixth-grade class, Wantagh Middle School