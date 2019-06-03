Whenever I go to my aunt’s house and I’m alone with my cousins Hayden (3 years old) and Reese (2), I’m mostly responsible for them. I love spending time with them, but I also like making a buck or two.
With summer just around the corner, there might be a lot of chances for baby-sitting. Here are some tips to help you do it responsibly:
- Don't do what you want to do; always try to do what the kids want to do (unless it’s something they shouldn’t, like a toddler wanting to climb the stairs).
- If you know that they like something and they’re fussing, give it to them (if their parents are OK with it).
- When they’re eating, never rush them. Make sure they’re done chewing that last piece.
- Don’t take your anger or frustration out on them.
- Do not let them out of your sight. When you can’t see them, something might get chaotic very quickly.
- Make sure you have a list of important people (parents, neighbors and emergency contacts).
- Make sure the baby monitor is fully charged and the sound is turned all the way on.
- Stay off your phone and concentrate on the kids you are watching.
Valentina Gatti and Bonnie Hersch’s sixth-grade class, Wantagh Middle School
