LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Come to the Bailey Arboretum in Lattingtown

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Kyla Anderson, Stony Brook

By Samiyah Michalski Kidsday Reporter
The Bailey Arboretum in Lattingtown is a place where people of all ages can have fun and enjoy nature. Bailey Arboretum has an animal hospital, a kids’ area, a hiking trail, a variety of animals that you can see, a flower garden and a place where you can hold butterflies.

The children's habitat area has a sandbox, a playground and a reading area. Sometimes, in the reading area, teenagers read to you.

The hiking trails are so relaxing. They are also very pretty. All you can hear and see is beautiful nature. There are tons of trees and flowers. You can have a picnic in the woods. You can go up hills and run across lawns.

At the animal hospital, there are some animals outside that you can see. There are owls, pigeons, red-tailed hawks, eagles and crows. Most of the animals that are there are hurt, or they are babies and their parents are hurt. There are animals that are even getting help with their casts. The hospital isn't that big, but they have everything they need to care for sick and injured animals.

Bailey Arboretum is amazing. You should go there.  

Info: 194 Bayville Rd., Lattingtown, baileyarboretum.org

Christine Arthur’s fifth-grade class, Bayville Intermediate School

By Samiyah Michalski Kidsday Reporter

