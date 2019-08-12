Living with a mom who was a pastry chef isn’t bad at all. Whenever she makes pastries they always taste and smell so good.

If my mom leaves the finished pastries alone then they will be eaten by my family. My mom makes the birthday cakes for all of her friends if they ask. My mom loves to bake!

One of her most popular recipes is chrusciki, pronounced croost-chee-kee, which some call angel wings because of the shape. It is a Polish dessert. My family makes them for Christmas and Easter. We got the recipe from my great Aunt Dottie, who got it from her friend’s grandmother. This dessert is a thin rolled dough that gets fried and covered in powdered sugar.

My aunt told us that when she would make them she would have to lock her door so my mom and her brother couldn’t come in and steal them. Now my mom makes them and needs to make enough so that everyone in our family has some to take home.

This is my family’s favorite dessert. These are easy to make and so yummy! Hope you enjoy as much as we do.

CHRUSCIKI

6 egg yolks

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 to 2 1/4 cups flour, divided

vegetable shortening, enough for deep frying

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1. Mix the wet ingredients together.

2. Mix baking powder, salt and 1 cup flour together.

3. Add the dry mixture to the wet mixture and mix. Slowly add rest of flour until it forms a ball of dough that doesn’t stick to the sides of the bowl (you might not use all the flour). Knead dough until there are no loose particles.

4. Wrap in plastic wrap and place in refrigerator for at least an hour or overnight.

5. Roll dough very thin. Cut into strips, making a gash in the middle. Pull one end through the gash so it looks like a twist.

6. It is easiest to use an electric fryer. Heat the shortening and deep fry strips at 375 degrees until golden brown. Cool and dust with powdered sugar.

Cherie Gisondi's ninth-grade English class, Carle Place High School