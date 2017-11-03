Ballet has been called the most difficult sport. Football teams for years have added ballet to their workouts. It helps players develop coordination and endurance. Have you ever stood up and danced on a small block of wood in your shoe? It builds endurance.

Studying ballet for seven years has helped me be a better lacrosse player and surfer. The footwork learned in dance has helped me with the agility needed for lacrosse.

Surfing is all about balance, finding it and using it to pop up on your board. Ballet has help me find my core and develop my balance, making it easier to get up on my board and stay there.

So if you want to make a sports team, add dance to your training routine.