Balloon Bot Battle: Get your robots punching to win

Kidsday reporter Jaslyn Kaur tested Balloon Bot Battle.

Kidsday reporter Jaslyn Kaur tested Balloon Bot Battle. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Jaslyn Kaur Kidsday Reporter, 9, North Babylon
I reviewed the game Balloon Bot Battle (KD Games). This game is mostly about trying to pop the balloon. I played it a lot and enjoyed it so much!

This game contains two bots, 20 balloons, a user manual and four stickers. You have to build the bot, but it’s not hard.

I thought the game was fun. It was a little bit hard to put the balloon into place, but I finally got it. I beat my dad two times in the first round. To play this game, you have to pick which color bot you want (red or blue). Then you have to pick a color balloon and place it into its spot. After you’ve picked and built your bot, placed your balloon in and added one of the face stickers, you can start to play. You have to move a lever to make it punch the other balloon.

Ages: 8 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

