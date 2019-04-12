TODAY'S PAPER
Ballroom dancing class in school gives us a step up

Kidsday staff artist Lingfei Zhao, Syosset

Kidsday staff artist Lingfei Zhao, Syosset

By Jenna Garguilo and Ella Trama Kidsday Reporters
Ballroom dancing is a very fun and educational dance curriculum. It teaches you how to dance like a young adult.

Dancing Classrooms is a 10-week, 20-lesson residency program for fifth-graders taught during the school day by professionals trained and certified in the Dancing Classrooms Dulaine Method and Syllabus.

Students learn the following dances: the merengue, fox trot, rumba, tango, salsa, swing and waltz. Most of the students enjoy dancing classes. At the end of the class we are paired up and the boys escort  the girls to their next class.

At the end of the Dancing Classrooms lessons we have a showcase where we perform the dances we learned in front of our parents. Our experience is fun, except the whole holding-hands-with-boys thing, eww!

The teachers keep telling us dancing is a wonderful skill for kids to learn at a young age. It teaches them how to develop respect, collaboration, manners, self-esteem and how to trust themselves and, of course, how to dance.

And don’t forget “to shake what ya mamma gave you!”

Info: dancingclassroomsli.org

Jennifer Hempfling’s fifth-grade class, Canaan Elementary School, Patchogue

