Barbie might be worth more than you think

Kidsday reporter Peyton Naus of Wantagh Middle School

Kidsday reporter Peyton Naus of Wantagh Middle School with her special Barbie collection. Photo Credit: Kara Naus

By Peyton Naus Kidsday Reporter
Once you get a new toy, you usually want to open it straightaway, but when I was given some special Barbies from my grandma, I couldn’t open them.

When I was 4 or 5, my grandma started giving us these Barbies that I thought were going to be really fun to play with, but my mom said I couldn’t open them. I didn’t understand then, but I do now. I couldn’t open them because one day these Barbies might be worth more than they appear. Right now my sister and I have five Barbies that we hope could be worth something someday.

The next time you are cleaning out toys from your closet or attic, look out for something that might be worth more than it seems. Keep it in good condition!

Valentina Gatti and Bonnie Hersch's sixth-grade class, Wantagh Middle School

