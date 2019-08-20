In 2018 I went to an acting camp, Barefoot Backyard Theatre. This acting camp is for grades ranging from kindergarten all the way through high school.

This amazing camp is run by one of the most inspirational people to me, Kelly Dechene. This camp starts in the beginning of July and runs every day for about two weeks. Miss Kelly runs this camp, surprisingly, in her backyard. She has a stage built just for this theater program.

Barefoot Backyard Theatre is a great activity for children and teens. This camp helps little ones not only advance their acting skills, but also gives them a fun summer activity. Teens will have a blast at this camp. They will have a chance to meet new people, have fun putting the show together and will also become a better actor or actress.

Kelly Dechene is not only one of the sweetest people you will ever meet, but she will inspire you to keep pushing forward. Miss Kelly not only pushed me out of my comfort zone but also taught me how to become a better actress, and she also improved my acting skills.

George Marino's sixth-grade class, Eastport Elementary School