I love collecting baseball cards because I can collect every card of any player, especially my favorite player. I like the way that all of the different players' cards look and the shine of the card. I love the feeling of opening a pack and not knowing what cards are going to be inside.

I have around 700 cards, from small to big. I love to collect and maybe one day they will be worth money, hopefully. I have so many cards that when I open my binder it literally overflows and cards go everywhere. In my room there are cards lying around in various places. Sometimes I ask my parents if they can help me organize my cards in alphabetical order.

I hope that I get a lot more for Christmas so I can add to my collection. My most valuable card is my Babe Ruth, and it is in this rock-hard plastic case that is nailed and screwed shut.

Jennifer Hempfling’s fifth-grade class, Canaan Elementary School, Patchogue