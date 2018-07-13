There is nothing like a ballgame on a warm, sunny day. According to Forbes, Major League Baseball collects a little more than $9 billion each year? That means that a lot of people enjoy going to baseball games and all that is connected with it.

Baseball is known as America’s pastime. Season tickets are basically normal tickets, but you can go to every single home game of the team you choose. Half-season tickets are the same idea, but you can go to only half the games. You get a better deal for buying season tickets than just buying a ticket for every game. Plus, you can save hundreds of dollars.

My dad and I love going to baseball games. We usually buy half-season ticket, and we share it with a couple of Dad’s friends. The Mets are our favorite team. Did you know that “Mets” is short for Metropolitans? Metropolitans are people who live in cities, like New York City.

Your family can buy season tickets by searching on the internet. Just make sure the site is legitimate. Now what are you waiting for?

Frances Barricelli and Joan McLean’s sixth-grade class, St. Agnes Cathedral School, Rockville Centre