Hoop dream: Playing center for her basketball team

The Inwood Bucks is a basketball league I am in. My team’s name is The Nets. I am the only girl on the team. I don’t mind because I am treated like every other player.

Kidsday reporter Giana Torres of Cedarhurst, the only girl on her basketball team, says she is treated like every other player. Photo Credit: Jean Mahland

This is my second year on the team. I play center. We practice and play at #2 school in Inwood.

My coach’s name is Coach Mike and he helps me a lot in my games. For example, he helped with my shooting. I used to score about 4 points a game and now I score 6 to 10 a game. I really like being on the team. We made it to the championship both years. Playing basketball is a lot of fun, plus it is good exercise!

Jean Mahland and Sharon Mor’s fourth-grade class, Lawrence Elementary School