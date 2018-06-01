LI school holds a basketball shootout

Every single year, our physical education teachers have a basketball event called the Basketball Shootout.

This is how it works. It is almost like basketball because it has a three-point line, but not exactly like basketball because it’s at the elbow. In February there’s a tryout that’s exactly like the shootout. Also, at least one girl and one boy need to have the highest score out of the whole class to be in the shootout. I love basketball, so I try my absolute hardest to make the shootout. I have been in the shootout before. It gets very scary sometimes.

Jennifer DeCarlo and Robyn Grieco’s fifth-grade class, Nokomis Elementary School, Holbrook