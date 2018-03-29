TODAY'S PAPER
Batter up! Test your baseball knowledge with this quiz

Yankees closer Mariano Rivera, who retired in 2013, is considered one of the best relief pitchers in history. Photo Credit: Newsday / Audrey C. Tiernan

By Jake Silverman Kidsday Reporter
Think you know baseball? See if you can answer these questions:

1) Where were the Los Angeles Dodgers first from?

2) What was the Mets’ previous stadium called?

3) Who won the World Series in 2017?

4) How many feet are between the bases?

5) What song was played when Mariano Rivera came out of the bullpen?

6) Where is the baseball Hall of Fame?

7) What was Babe Ruth’s real name?

8) Who was the first major league player to have his number retired? What is the number?

9) Who was the first African-American to play major league baseball?

10) When the Giants played in New York, what was the name of their home stadium?

11) True or false: The pitcher comes to bat in the American League?

12) Which MLB player had the nickname Mr. November?

Sue Casey, Debbie Dombrowski, Heather Mason and Kerstin Murphy’s seventh- and eighth-grade students, Jonas E. Salk Middle School, Levittown

Answers: 1) Brooklyn, 2) Shea Stadium, 3) Houston Astros, 4) 90, 5) Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” 6) Cooperstown, New York, 7) George Herman Ruth, 8) Lou Gehrig, 4, 9) Jackie Robinson, 10) the Polo Grounds, 11) false, 12) Derek Jeter

