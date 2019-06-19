TODAY'S PAPER
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Bayard Cutting Arboretum in Great River is nature at its best

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Matthew Faraci, Sayville

By Phoebe Falk Kidsday Reporter
The Bayard Cutting Arboretum in Great River is a very relaxing place. If you love to relax, this is the place for you.

Some of the things you can do at the arboretum is take a walk by the lake or the woodland forest, and explore rooms that people actually lived in long ago. There are also many different animals like ospreys, swans, ducks, birds, eagles and turtles.

There is a calendar of events throughout the year that offers concerts and guided tours. One of my favorite things about the arboretum is that my grandma, Dorothy Vezo, volunteers at the front desk. Sometimes I tell my family they can explore while I help my grandma answer phone calls, give out maps and greet people at the front door.

When I go to visit the arboretum in the winter, I go to the Hidden Oak Cafe and get hot cocoa. I also go out to lunch with my grandma there. The best time to visit, in my opinion, is Christmastime! They have huge Christmas trees everywhere.

I hope more people will go visit the beautiful arboretum right here on Long Island.

Info: 440 Montauk Hwy., Great River,  bayardcuttingarboretum.com

Patricia King's fourth-grade class, Bowling Green Elementary School, Westbury

