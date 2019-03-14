Bayside Marina is a relaxing place to visit

There is certainly a lot to see in Bayside. If you ever come to visit, the Bayside Marina should be on the top of your list. It is a cute little getaway. It is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day from May 1 to Oct. 31.

The Bayside Marina is full of fun activities. For example, if you enjoy fishing, you can drop a line off the pier. Or instead of fishing on the pier, which is cool enough, you can even rent a boat and fish on the sea, or go kayaking and enjoy the view. And the fish you catch, you can have it for dinner there.

This is also a place for joggers. Instead of running on a treadmill you can look at the view. Or you can have an ordinary picnic. During the sunsets, you can look at the Throgs Neck Bridge or Fort Totten off in the distance. Nothing can beat the view.

It is a very safe place, and the staff and service are fantastic. Every little thing that happens there makes the experience more memorable. You won’t forget your experience there. There is a full-service snack bar if you get hungry.

Info: baysidemarinany.com

Karen Murillo's sixth-grade class, Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle School 74, Bayside