Bayville Scream Park is scary good

Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Matthew Faraci, Sayville

By James Tyson Kidsday Reporter
Why would you want to go somewhere where you literally get lost and can’t find a way out?

That is what happened to me last year when I tried walking through the Temple of Terror at Bayville Scream Park. Every turn in the maze is creepier than the next. It was scary fun if you went at night.

When I went, I was so scared! It creeped me out. I also was clinging to my mom because I wanted to leave. If you are claustrophobic I would not recommend this. This was fun, but it took a lot to get used to all the excitement.

If you like places that have mystery and are scary, this is the place for you. This year they have six great adventures including Evil in the Woods, Temple of Terror and Bloodworth Manor. If you liked this Bayville Scream Park has other events too for different holidays. It’s open now!

Info: bayvillescreampark.com

Cara Grace-Nizich’s fifth-grade class, JFK Elementary School, West Babylon

