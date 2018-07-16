Many kids enjoy different beach activities. People even enjoy playing beach games. Two of the newer and more popular ones are KanJam and Spikeball. We surveyed 64 kids and asked them if they would rather play KanJam or Spikeball.

These two games are very fun, exciting and thrilling. Both games take a lot of skill and a lot of exercise, and the beach is a great place to play. Here are the results of our survey:

KanJam: 32

Spikeball: 32

It ended in a tie! Each game is equally liked, and we agree. They are both great, and it’s hard to choose which one is better, so play them both.

Frances Barricelli and Joan McLean’s sixth-grade class, St. Agnes Cathedral School, Rockville Centre