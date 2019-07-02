Beach Nights at Long Beach this summer are going to be awesome! This is a safe-summer program that is sponsored by the Youth Resource Center of Sag Harbor. It includes fun games, ice cream and s’mores.

Not only is it free to go to but you are at the beach at night, with all of your friends and enjoying the sunset. You guys should get ready because it is going to be a blast. It is located at Foster Memorial Park, also known as Long Beach, in Sag Harbor.

Beach Nights is run by a whole bunch of nice counselors who all live out here, and so many kids who attend Pierson Middle and High schools in Sag Harbor go to this (anyone entering sixth through 10th grades). The good news is if you are just visiting the area, you are invited to attend as well.

Every week we try to get something new and exciting for us to play with. Last year, we got a 40-foot-high waterslide for the end of our program, and it was crazy fun. Every time you show up there will be arts, crafts, volleyball, basketball and pingpong, and there’s always a variety of athletic equipment available at any time.

When you come for the first time, you just have to have your parent or guardian sign a permission slip, and then you are ready to go, go, go. It is three nights a week, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It starts at 7:30 and ends at 10:30 p.m. It is free.

If you guys are ready to come watch the sunset and play like there is no tomorrow, then you should come hang out. Make some friends, play games and relax. So, if you’re ready to have the time of your life, come hang out with us.

Info: yrcsagharbor.org

Eileen Caulfield and Tara O'Malley's sixth-grade class, Pierson Middle School, Sag Harbor