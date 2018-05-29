Have you ever wondered why we should stop beaches from being trashed?

Animals might eat the trash or get caught in the trash, and that is bad because they might die. Another reason is the water might look dirty and get polluted.

Also, you might not want to go in the water, but if you pick the trash up, there is a better chance of animals surviving and you loving Cutchogue’s or Mattituck’s beaches.

So, think twice about what you leave in the sand or by the shore. A good rule: If you bring something in, take it out with you. A cleaner beach is better for everyone.

Amy Brown’s fourth-grade class, Cutchogue East Elementary School