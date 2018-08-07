TODAY'S PAPER
I make the sand stand up to the waves

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Maven Martin, Wheatley Heights

By Hunter Bernhard Kidsday Reporter
Have you had a fun summer so far? If you haven’t, I will tell you a fun game that I play at the beach. It is called Waves vs. Sand.

The rules are simple. You need to build a sand wall and put a sand ball into the middle. Then when the waves come in, the waves needs to be big enough to take down the wall. After they knock down the wall, then the waves can get to the ball to try to take that down. When the waves go out, you get to rebuild the wall and protect the ball in the middle.

If you kids are wondering how big the wall is, I make it about two feet, and the sand ball could be really any size that you want it to be. When I play the game, my ball is a big ball because it would be hard for the waves to knock it down.

I hope you all have a great summer. Remember to have a lifeguard or parent nearby just in case the waves get too big!

Carol Chisan and Donna Haakonson’s fourth-grade class, William Floyd Elementary School, Shirley

