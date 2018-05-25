TODAY'S PAPER
Protecting our local wildlife

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Kiera Pagano, Massapequa Park

By Cindy Melgar Kidsday Reporter
It’s important to stay behind the fences on local beaches. If you climb up the dunes, they can collapse while you climb. Besides damaging the dunes, you could get seriously injured.

You also never want to climb the dunes because you will disturb the wildlife, and you don’t know when you might step on an animal or the animal’s eggs and kill them because sometimes the eggs are underneath the sand, like a turtle’s egg.

I think the beaches should block the area off or build a bigger fence that the people can’t climb over. This is important to me because I don’t like seeing animals get hurt just because people don’t follow the rules on the beaches.

Amy Brown’s fourth-grade class, Cutchogue East Elementary School

