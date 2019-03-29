Have you ever heard of “Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief?” Have you ever read the book or seen the movie? Well, we were lucky enough to see “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” on opening night at the Beacon Theatre.

Percy Jackson (played by Chris McCarrell) is the main character. He repeatedly got kicked out of different schools because trouble seemed to follow him. He finally learned that he is a “half blood,” which stands for half god, half mortal. His mom (Jalynn Steele) sent him to Camp Half Blood where she thought he would be safe. Before he got there, he got attacked by a Minotaur. A Minotaur is a creature that is half bull, half man. Percy won the battle, but sadly lost his mother.

At Camp Half Blood, Percy makes friends with other half-bloods. He learns that his father is Poseidon, the god of the sea. While at Camp Half Blood the professor, also known as Chiron, tells Percy that he has to go on a dangerous quest to retrieve Zeus, the god of the lightning bolt. He was told he had to go to the underworld where Hades lives. Percy couldn’t do this quest alone. He did it with his best friend, Grover, who is a satyr (half man, half goat) and Annabeth Chase, the daughter of Athena. These characters were played by Jorrel Javier and Kristin Stokes. On their journey they have many challenges, such facing Medusa and a bus blowing up. Finally, they make it to the underworld, and then there is a big twist, but we don’t want to give away the ending. You need to go see this play.

The best qualities of this play were the performances by the actors. They were awesome! The songs were fantastic. Some of our favorite songs were “My Grand Plan” and “Another Terrible Day.” We really liked the special effects. The background music, the colorful lights, and the confetti cannons added a lot of excitement. We even got to take home some of the confetti. Finally, the comedy was the best. It was so funny, we were snorting with laughter.

It is very hard to choose a favorite part, but we really enjoyed the Medusa scene where they defeated Medusa by cutting her head off and then mailing her head to the gods at Mount Olympus. When Poseidon got it, he was happy. He said, “Thanks for the gift! You’re a troublemaker just like me!”

Our favorite character was Grover because he was hilarious. He kept us laughing throughout the entire musical.

Overall, the musical was absolutely awesome. We loved it just as much as the book and the movie. We recommend this musical for people ages 9 and up. We give this musical 4 out of 5 seashells!

Believe it or not, it is only showing March 29 to March 31.

The Beacon Theatre: 2124 Broadway, Manhattan, theater-newyork.org