TODAY'S PAPER
85° Good Afternoon
85° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

BeanBoozled jelly bean game tests your taste

Kidsday reporters Erhby Cherieperrault, left, and Marcello Tallarico

Kidsday reporters Erhby Cherieperrault, left, and Marcello Tallarico like the jelly bean game BeanBoozled. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Erhby Cherieperrault and Marcello Tallarico Kidsday Reporters
Print

We almost vomited playing this fun game! To play BeanBoozled (Jelly Belly), you have to spin the wheel, and where it lands tells you which jelly bean you have to eat. Now comes the exciting part: Will it be delicious or disgusting?

The game is so much fun. The jelly bean can taste like old milk, boogers and other gross things. We like to see each other’s disgusted faces when our opponent gets a bad bean.

The rules are that you cannot smell the bean, and you cannot take two and then choose. You also can’t take a bite of half the bean — you have to eat the whole thing.

Carol Chisan and Donna Haakonson’s fourth-grade class, William Floyd Elementary School, Shirley

By Erhby Cherieperrault and Marcello Tallarico Kidsday Reporters

More Family

Gianna Bucaro, 8 months old, of Islip, cools Beat the heat: 21 places to cool off on LI
Angelina Vitagliano, 3 months old, taking a dip Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Sisters just hanging out and trying on their Share your favorite family memories
Keep your eraser and sharpener together in this Back-to-school trends your kids will be clamoring for
Laura Strobel and the Espey family -- Matthew, 18 things you didn't know about Adventureland
To be fair, any pizzeria can whip up Big thrills on LI: 15 unique things to do