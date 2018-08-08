We almost vomited playing this fun game! To play BeanBoozled (Jelly Belly), you have to spin the wheel, and where it lands tells you which jelly bean you have to eat. Now comes the exciting part: Will it be delicious or disgusting?

The game is so much fun. The jelly bean can taste like old milk, boogers and other gross things. We like to see each other’s disgusted faces when our opponent gets a bad bean.

The rules are that you cannot smell the bean, and you cannot take two and then choose. You also can’t take a bite of half the bean — you have to eat the whole thing.

Carol Chisan and Donna Haakonson’s fourth-grade class, William Floyd Elementary School, Shirley