Beanie Boos can take over your room

Some kids have tons of stuffed animals. I am one of those kids.

Since second grade, I have been collecting Beanie Boos. I have about 70 of them. Here are some tips on how to get so many of them.

'I have about 70 Beany Boos. Here are some tips on how to get so many of them.' — Kidsday reporter Alicia Suss-Pardo Photo Credit: Amy Suss

First of all, you have to keep at it. When you are out and you see one, buy it. A goal that might be helpful is to buy all of one animal first and then move to the next and so on. But if you do decide to use this technique, make sure if a new one comes out you keep track and buy it.

Second, make sure you have somewhere to put them. If you are serious about collecting Beanie Boos, make sure you have enough room for them. I recommend shelving units to give you more space. Do not spend a lot unless you know it is a rare one. Also, when buying make sure that they are not knock-off Beanie Boos.

Roland Clark’s seventh-grade English class, Merrick Avenue Middle School