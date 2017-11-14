I tested Beasts of Balance (Sensible Object). This game was really fun to play and involved a lot of strategy.

To play, you have to download an app on your phone or tablet. The app features vibrant colors and overall great graphics.

You have to stack as many game pieces as possible to earn the most points. Balancing all the pieces was a challenge, and so was making sure all the beasts remained alive in the app. There is a tutorial in the app, which is important because the two parts (the app and the game pieces) do not function without the other.

Beasts of Balance is a fun strategy game that can be played alone or with friends.

I rate this game a perfect 5 smiles.