Reading is fun if you have a good book. If you are 8 to 10 years old, “The Becket List: A Blackberry Farm Story” by Adele Griffin (Algonquin) is perfect for you.

It describes the adventures of a fun-loving, soon-to-be fourth-grader named Rebecca (her nickname is Becket). She is a city girl moving into her grandmother’s farm. There she encounters challenges, makes new friends and even has a quarrel with a chicken!

This story allows you to live the life of a bright, outgoing little girl and face new challenges with her. Becket is always looking at the bright side of life, is kind in her own way and has a fun spirit. She keeps a list of “how to be a country kid” as she goes through her adventures.

Reading this book will teach you about farming and take you on an exciting trip! This fun and colorful novel will surely make you happy and brighten up your day. Have fun with Becket!

Thomas Hughes' fifth-grade class, Lakeville Elementary School, Great Neck