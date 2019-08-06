TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Morning
SEARCH
73° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

'The Becket List' reviewed by LI kid

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Julia Xu

By Chloe Ning Kidsday Reporter
Print

Reading is fun if you have a good book. If you are 8 to 10 years old, “The Becket List: A Blackberry Farm Story” by Adele Griffin (Algonquin) is perfect for you.

It describes the adventures of a fun-loving, soon-to-be fourth-grader named Rebecca (her nickname is Becket).  She is a city girl moving into her grandmother’s farm. There she encounters challenges, makes new friends and even has a quarrel with a chicken!

This story allows you to live the life of a bright, outgoing little girl and face new challenges with her. Becket is always looking at the bright side of life, is kind in her own way and has a fun spirit. She keeps a list of “how to be a country kid” as she goes through her adventures.

Reading this book will teach you about farming and take you on an exciting trip! This fun and colorful novel will surely make you happy and brighten up your day. Have fun with Becket!

Thomas Hughes' fifth-grade class, Lakeville Elementary School, Great Neck

By Chloe Ning Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

18 historic LI places kids will love
The Holy Smoke dessert features French vanilla ice Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
This wearable toy is a great way to The hottest back-to-school trends
The new season of "Trolls" brings bigger adventures, New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix this month
Watch from the dock or enter a craft Cardboard boat race, more LI fun this week
Visit Bayville Adventure Park and enjoy a pirate-themed 24 ways to enjoy summer on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search