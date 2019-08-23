TODAY'S PAPER
What time do kids go to bed in the summer?

Credit: Kidsday staff artist Kiera Pagano, Massapequa

By Alina Wagner Kidsday Reporter
I surveyed 121 fourth- and fifth-graders and asked what time they go to bed. Their choices were between 8 and 9 p.m., 9 and 10 p.m. or 10 p.m. and later. Here are my results:

Between 8 and 9 p.m.: 45

Between 9 and 10 p.m.: 23

10 p.m. or later: 53

Sounds like a lot of kids are staying up late this summer! Kids are having sleepovers or are on vacation and just having fun. With camps over and schools about to start soon, kids are getting the most out of their days and nights. Things are sure to change once we go back to school.  

Angela Mile's fourth-grade class, Jericho Elementary School, Centereach

