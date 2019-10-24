TODAY'S PAPER
Evergreen Charter School staff members pose after a school skit Photo Credit: Mary Kate LaSpisa

By Robinson Barralaga, Luz Cabrera and Daisy Gonzalez Kidsday Reporters
The Behavior Management Committee (BMC) is this amazing committee of teachers who recognize stellar student behavior.  Several times a year, the BMC has an assembly that involves congratulating students for their success. At the end of each month, teachers report who has the most purples on the chart to be in the ceremony. There are usually up to three students for each class, but sometimes there are even five.

The best thing of all is what the teachers do. The theme of the ceremony always changes. For example, we have a Christmas theme in December.  The parents are invited and the whole school attends.  What the teachers do next is awesome!  They perform parody songs, skits and dances.  After the performance, the BMC members call each student to get an award.  

You might be wondering what the rewards are. The rewards are a chocolate chip cookie with milk and a jewel that represents excellence on your clip. The jewel is this small purple circle that goes on your clip. Lastly, you get a certificate.

Mary Kate LaSpisa’s fifth-grade class, Evergreen Charter School, Hempstead

