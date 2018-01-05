TODAY'S PAPER
Do you believe in luck?

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Kaylah Bozkurtian, Garden City

By Yeon Jae Lee, Sierra Roizman and Emily Yang Kidsday Reporters
Has something really good happened to you and you didn’t expect it? Does that mean you have good luck? Does it mean bad luck? We wanted to know if kids believed in luck. We asked 145 fifth-graders, and here is what we found out:

Yes, I believe in luck: 121

No, I don’t: 24

As you can see, most of the kids in our school believe in luck whether it is good or bad. Maybe you found money, or a lucky charm helped you with a school assignment or game. Here are some theories written by four kids who explained why they believe in luck:

  • I have a good lucky charm, and this charm works whenever I hope or wish on the charm.
  • Whenever I need or want something, luck helps me and gives me what I need or want.
  • Whenever my teammate on my hockey team brings in a fruit ninja plush, we always win because the fruit ninja is good luck.
  • My aunt gave me a necklace, and whenever I wear the necklace, I always score a goal in soccer.

As you can see, we think luck does happen, and it is your lucky day you were able to read about our survey.

