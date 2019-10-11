Volunteering for our Community Cupboard

Students in the Bellmore-Merrick School District have been doing community service by working for the Community Cupboard.

The Cupboard was started four years ago and continues to get bigger every year. Students volunteer their time to help out during the year. It donates products such as toiletries and canned goods, and many people work there.

The Community Cupboard is at Brookside School in our district. There are two giant rooms with goods stored on shelves. The Community Cupboard was recently given a refrigerator, so it's able to take in perishable foods, too.

Over 40 families use it and they have a specific time and day to pick up their goods. The busiest day is Wednesday and the busiest time of the year is during the holidays. The Community Cupboard helps anyone in need.

Roland Clark’s seventh-grade English class, Merrick Avenue Middle School