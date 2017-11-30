We tested Belt Blaster (Dartstorm) and Night Command Motorized Belt Blaster (Adventure Force) and liked them both.

Eric tested the Dartstorm Belt Blaster. He wrote: It is a dart gun, it is somewhat heavy and it has 40 soft darts.

This is a really cool toy because it can shoot them really far. It does take some time to load the darts, so it can be difficult to be really quick with it. I highly recommend it as a gift!

Jacob tested the Night Command Motorized Belt Blaster. He wrote: It also has foam darts. It is rapid-fire. This gun shoots very quickly, so you should be careful with how long you press. It has very good aim. The gun is light, so you can move quickly when playing, and it lights up!

Ages: 7 and older.

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5