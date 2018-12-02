

The Ben 10 Alien Creation Chamber (Bandai/Playmates Toys) is a chamber that you can put different parts of an alien in it.

The set includes four action figures and lots of parts you can use to make your own alien. This game is so great because you get to create aliens. It was so much fun to play with and gets your creativity going.

The original age group is 4 and older, but I think it should be 8 and older because there are itty-bitty pieces that little kids could choke on.

Ages: 8 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Beth Darrell’s fourth-grade class, Pulaski Road Elementary School, East Northport