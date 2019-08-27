TODAY'S PAPER
Visiting Benner's Farm in East Setauket is fun and educational

By Angelina Lantier Kidsday Reporter
Benner’s Farm is a family-owned farm in East Setauket. It’s a fun place to visit. There are a lot of activities for adults and kids.

For instance, at the farm they show you how to make maple candy. You can feed some of the animals there, too. The owner, Mr. Robert Benner, talks to the visitors about things like animals, his own life and the trees around the farm. I interviewed Sam Benner. He is the owner’s son. He explained that the farm has been there since the 1700s. 

Kidsday reporter Angelina Lantier tapping a maple tree.

Kidsday reporter Angelina Lantier
of Jericho Elementary School,
Centereach, tapping a maple tree.

Photo Credit: Lantier family

The family opened Benner’s Farm to the public in 1977.  They opened the farm to the public because the owners heard from their neighbors that they wanted to bring their kids to see the animals. There is this one huge pig named Shriek.

The farm inspired me to tap my own maple tree with my dad. We got about two gallons of maple sap. Did you know that  it takes many gallons of maple sap equals one bottle of maple syrup? It tastes so sweet and it’s delicious. I think you should visit Benner’s Farm.

Info: 56 Gnarled Hollow Rd., East Setauket, 631-689-8172, bennersfarm.com

Angela Mile's fourth-grade class, Jericho Elementary School, Centereach

