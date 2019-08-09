One of the best places to go is Bermuda. I went there last year and had the best time. It is not too far from New York, less than two hours by plane.

The first thing you will notice about this island is there are a lot of beaches. I was amazed at how clear the water is, and many of the beaches have pink sand. On some beaches there are trails you can follow to other beaches. All the beaches are close together.

One of the days I decided to explore by climbing over tall rock structures that create a boundary between areas with beaches and areas without beaches. The rocks were where the trails formed. My brother, cousin and I kept going till the rock walls got too high.

The last area we found had a small pond with some fish in it. The fish were all different colors. On the way back, we saw some old-looking buildings made of rock. We went to look at them, and they looked like old shelters.

The island is very small, and the roads are very narrow. Everything in Bermuda is expensive because everything is imported.

Cherie Gisondi's ninth-grade English class, Carle Place High School