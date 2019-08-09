TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Morning
SEARCH
67° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Bermuda is small, but its beaches are beautiful

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Olivia Osbourne, Wheatley Heights

By Christopher DeSimone Kidsday Reporter
Print

One of the best places to go is Bermuda. I went there last year and had the best time. It is not too far from New York, less than two hours by plane.

The first thing you will notice about this island is there are a lot of beaches. I was amazed at how clear the water is, and many of the beaches have pink sand. On some beaches there are trails you can follow to other beaches. All the beaches are close together.

One of the days I decided to explore by climbing over tall rock structures that create a boundary between areas with beaches and areas without beaches. The rocks were where the trails formed. My brother, cousin and I kept going till the rock walls got too high.

The last area we found had a small pond with some fish in it. The fish were all different colors. On the way back, we saw some old-looking buildings made of rock. We went to look at them, and they looked like old shelters.

The island is very small, and the roads are very narrow. Everything in Bermuda is expensive because everything is imported.

Cherie Gisondi's ninth-grade English class, Carle Place High School

By Christopher DeSimone Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

This wearable toy is a great way to The hottest back-to-school trends
At Rockville Centre's John A. Anderson Recreation Center, 7 free things to do on LI this summer
Gianna Bucaro, 8 months old, of Islip, cools Beat the heat: 21 places to cool off on LI
These colorful pets serve two purposes: To store New back-to-school lunchboxes for kids
A centerpiece for the MadPax company, the Spiketus New back-to-school backpacks
18 historic LI places kids will love
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search