Kidsday

What makes us best friends forever

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Kaitlyn Bach

By Kaitlyn Bach and Julia Hoenig Kidsday Reporters
We have known each other for six years. We met in kindergarten, and have been together ever since. We are best friends and we have a lot in common.

We have brown hair, brown eyes and the same personalities. We like the same song, “Ignite,” an anime song. We play Gacha Life (an anime game that uses pictures and words to tell a story). We both sing every day.

We love reading. We both love the “Dork Diaries” books. We also love math.

We are both active and enjoy cheerleading, gymnastics and basketball. We both like gym and running. We are both tomboys.

We are always playing and hanging out with each other. We both love recess. We each have a dog. We had dogs that passed away.

We love food so much. Our favorite food is Chinese food. Our favorite candies are Nerds and Fun Dip. We both are allergic to penicillin and have seasonal allergies. We like to shop at Abercrombie Kids. Our favorite colors are blue, black, purple and white.

Once we met up in New York City and rode home on the train together. Someday we want to travel to Paris. We both love Disney World and Disneyland.

We both have a lot in common, that’s what makes us great friends, like two peas in a pod. We are like sisters. We both have nice parents. We do everything together. We are brave and confident.

Kerry Abernethy’s fourth-grade class, Waverly Avenue Elementary School, Holtsville

