My favorite roller coasters

By Ava Gabrell Kidsday Reporter
I love roller coasters, and I go to a new amusement park each year with my cousins. Here are some of my favorite rides of all time.

  • Steel Force at Dorney Park, Pennsylvania, has a height of 200 feet for the first drop, then takes you into four more tiny drops. I would suggest going close to the back row of seats, as it makes your stomach drop a lot more.
  • Intimidator 305 at Kings Dominion, Doswell, Virginia, has one of the best drops I’ve ever been on. You go immediately up to a 305-foot drop that makes you almost black out. Right when you gain your vision back, you are back at the top of another drop.
  • El Toro at Six Flags Great Adventure, New Jersey, is a fully wooden roller coaster with drops that makes your stomach turn upside down. It has amazing turns and an almost straight-down drop.
  • Lightning Racer in Hershey Park, Pennsylvania, is a roller coaster you must also experience. There are two different carts that run side by side. They race to see who can get to the finish line first. It is extremely exciting and fun to root your cart to victory!
  • Apollo’s Chariot at Busch Gardens, Virginia, was a fun but chill ride with a drop of 170 feet. The drop is fun, but not too intense for younger kids who don’t want their stomach to drop.
  • Possessed at Dorney Park, Pennsylvania, is my absolute favorite roller coaster and is one of the most scariest roller coasters I’ve ever been on. The roller coaster’s shape is a U with dead ends about 180 feet upward. If you sit in the front row, you’ll be sure to scream. When you go forward, it looks like you’re going to go off the tracks! It is an amazing ride if you love a little rush of energy while enjoying a ride.

Jeanette Merola and Janet Renganeschi's sixth-grade class, Udall Road Middle School, West Islip

