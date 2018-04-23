Have you tried playing sports? Did you fail the first time you tried? Sports are just like reading, writing, math and any other school subject. You start with little to no knowledge but as you go deeper into it, you know more about it.

Even famous sports stars like Stephen Curry, John Cena, even Michael Jordan, had to keep trying and practicing to get where they are now. When they were practicing, they ran into walls but they did not turn around and quit. They learned how to climb the wall. When they were practicing, they failed more than they succeeded so that is why they succeed more now.

One of the most famous quotes from a 14-time All-Star basketball player, Michael Jordan: “I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times, I’ve been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.”

This quote is about Michael failing more than he succeeded when he was young and went through the hard times, so that is why he succeeds more than he fails now.

Another famous quote, from an NFL Hall of Fame football player, Jerry Rice: “Today I will do what others won’t, so tomorrow I can accomplish what others can’t.” This quote is saying that you do not have to do what others do to get the result. You might go your way and get the same result or an even better result. For example, you might fail over and over again and keep trying, unlike others who give up easily. Taking the extra step of not giving up may lead to succeeding and playing better than others who give up easily.

Here is one quote I like a lot: “I don’t want to be the next Michael Jordan, I only want to be Kobe Bryant.” This quote is about Kobe wanting to be himself. People may think you are doing the wrong thing but later on if you succeed, they will think you are doing the right thing.

Jennifer Speicher’s fourth-grade class, PS 79Q, Whitestone