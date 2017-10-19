We love to hang out with our family. We just don’t always know what to do with our family, so we surveyed kids in grades three to five on what they like doing with their family the most. Here are our results:
Family movie night: 67
Most Popular
Family game night: 62
Family food night: 32
For family game night, you play board games with your family. Family game night is so fun because you play lots of games together all night. We think it is great because it is fun to get competitive with family.
Family movie night is a great bonding time because you and your family can find stuff in common.
For family food night, everyone in your family makes a food dish. You should pick this night when you are hungry. We think it is great because it is so much fun.
We think any of these nights are a great way to spend time with family.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.