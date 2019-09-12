Horseback riding is something everyone should try.

I have been riding and volunteering at Bethpage Equestrian Center (BEC) for about four years. At BEC, there is truly something for everyone. They have year-round private and group lessons with skilled trainers in both Western and English riding styles. Bethpage Equestrian Center also conducts trail rides.

Personally, I love going on trail rides during the fall because of the nice weather and beautiful colors of leaves in the woods. These activities are offered for virtually for all ages, and no experience is needed. For kids and young teens, BEC offers camp and birthday parties. Camp is held throughout the summer and sometimes during the week of winter break for kids age 8 and older. Camp is an amazing opportunity to become a better rider and learn how to take care of horses (grooming, tacking, bathing, etc.). In the process, you will meet new friends, new horses and super-fun camp counselors, including myself.

I recommend coming to camp if you want to immerse yourself in the world of horsemanship. I started off taking Western lessons here in 2016, but now I take English riding lessons. I also volunteer year-round. That includes helping out with lessons, caring for the barn horses, helping with birthday parties, and, my favorite, being a camp counselor. Horseback riding takes not only commitment and strength, but also takes courage, compassion and love. Over time, you will build enduring relationships with the horses — unlike any other.

Info: 516-845-1000; bethpageequestriancenter.com.

Clara Villani’s Newspaper Club, Brother Joseph C. Fox Latin School, Kellenberg, Uniondale