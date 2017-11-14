This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 42° Good Evening
Overcast 42° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Benefits of learning at different school sizes

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Lingfei Zhao, Syosset

By Crystal Mendoza  Kidsday Reporter
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

There are many different types of schools you can go to. I have gone to a large private school and a small private school for gifted children.

There are advantages to going to each type of school. The big school was Friends Academy in Locust Valley, and the small school was Long Island School for the Gifted at LIU Post. Both are private schools, but they each offer different experiences.

Some benefits of going to a big school are getting better food, more classmates and diversity. Having more classmates is an advantage because you can make more friends. Better food is great because it makes lunch more enjoyable. A bigger school can have more diversity, which helps you learn about different cultures from other types of people. You also can have more teachers, so you learn more from different people.

One advantage of a smaller school is that it is easier to know where everything is and not get lost. Also, at the smaller gifted school I went to, I had more freedom in deciding what to do during my free time. That allows students to focus more on what they are learning. Smaller class size is better because you get more one-on-one time with the teacher.

I prefer the bigger school because I like the teachers. Also, I like having more people to be friends with. The bigger school has offered me more opportunities to experience different things.

By Crystal Mendoza  Kidsday Reporter
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

My First Christmas picture! Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Logan Canonico enjoys a fall paddle while enjoying Fall on Long Island: Show us your photos
Enjoy some local wine, hors d'oeuvres and live Wine tasting at the LI Aquarium, more fun this week
Fisher-Price Zoom 'n Crawl Monster will keep babies 54 cute gifts for infants, toddlers and preschoolers
Fingerlings Baby Monkeys hang onto your finger and Sold out! 17 toys you'll be scrambling for this year
Join Scooby and the gang as they save 50 new shows streaming on Netflix for kids
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE