There are many different types of schools you can go to. I have gone to a large private school and a small private school for gifted children.

There are advantages to going to each type of school. The big school was Friends Academy in Locust Valley, and the small school was Long Island School for the Gifted at LIU Post. Both are private schools, but they each offer different experiences.

Some benefits of going to a big school are getting better food, more classmates and diversity. Having more classmates is an advantage because you can make more friends. Better food is great because it makes lunch more enjoyable. A bigger school can have more diversity, which helps you learn about different cultures from other types of people. You also can have more teachers, so you learn more from different people.

One advantage of a smaller school is that it is easier to know where everything is and not get lost. Also, at the smaller gifted school I went to, I had more freedom in deciding what to do during my free time. That allows students to focus more on what they are learning. Smaller class size is better because you get more one-on-one time with the teacher.

I prefer the bigger school because I like the teachers. Also, I like having more people to be friends with. The bigger school has offered me more opportunities to experience different things.